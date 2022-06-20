What’s happening this week: Walking Together, World Refugee Day

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

For more community events, visit “How Do You Atlanta?” To add an event to the calendar, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including virtual pride celebrations by Little Shop of Stories, the Blue Ribbon Grill fundraiser for Alzheimer’s, and Refuge Coffee’s World Refugee Day Celebration. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until August 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Drawing on Mythology

The Carlos Museum will hold a Drawing on Mythology camp from June 20-24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 7-9. Explore and draw mythological creatures in the Carlos galleries with teaching artist Pam Beagle-Daresta. Then, in the studio, use a variety of drawing materials and techniques to create your own mythological creature and a visual environment for it. Sessions are $250 per week for Carlos Museum members, $300 per week for nonmembers. Camp Carlos offers a 10% discount to families registering siblings for the same camp. Children attending the camp must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Please keep in mind that there is currently a wait list for this camp.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

IRC Support-a-Camper and World Refugee Day with Chai Pani

The Atlanta International Rescue Committee is hosting their annual Support-a-Camper fundraising campaign to raise money to cover the cost of their college readiness summer camp for refugee high school students in DeKalb. $350 will cover the cost of one student, and around 13 out of the 30 students for this year have been paid for so far. On Monday, June 20, the IRC is partnering with Chai Pani Decatur to host a ‘Dine Out’ night for World Refugee Day, where a portion of all dinner sales from 5 to 8 p.m. will be donated to support the Atlanta IRC.

For more information, click here, here, and here.

Little Shop of Stories Virtual Pride Celebration

Little Shop of Stories is celebrating Pride with two different virtual events on Monday, June 20. At 5 p.m., celebrate with picture book authors Wallace West (Mighty Red Riding Hood) and Rob Kearney (Strong). At 7 p.m., celebrate with Young Adult authors F.T. Lukens (In Deeper Waters, So This Is Ever After) and Julian Winters (Right Where I Left You, The Summer of Everything). Both virtual events will be available on the Little Shop Facebook Live.

For more information, click here.

Blue Ribbon Grill Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

The Blue Ribbon Grill in Tucker will host a fundraiser as part of the Longest Day campaign to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association on Tuesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The line-up will kick off with an event that will be attended by local politicians and community advocates and volunteers. There will be a speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia chapter speaking on “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” which will be followed by a short Q&A. There will also be a speed cake decorating contest, crafting and a Netflix Watch Party for those who would prefer to eat at home.

The featured performer of the day will be live musician Bob Nowicki. There will also be a book discussion on Still Alice by Lisa Genova, about a 50-year-old woman’s sudden descent into early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, click here.

Archives Tour: House Research 101

The DeKalb History Center will hold a tour of its archives on Tuesday, June 21, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The tour will include a behind-the-scenes look at the Center’s archives and collection, with a focus on house research. There will also be a chance to see some of the Center’s archival material up close. Attendees should meet in the lobby of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse for the start of the tour. Each tour will last about an hour. The tour is free for DeKalb History Center members, and $5 for non-members. RSVP ahead of time to attend.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 23, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Active Shooter Training

Chief Harry Hess and the Avondale Estates Police Department will host a two-hour program on Thursday, June 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Avondale City Hall, geared to train civilians how to respond in an active shooter event. Topics will include how to survive an active shooter event, ADD – Avoid, Deny and Defend, information about active shooter events in the U.S. and disaster response within the body. Entire families are welcome to learn what to expect and how to survive. This event is free.

For more information, contact Chief Hess here.

Joshilyn Jackson Summer Reading Series: Louis Bayard and Piper Huguley

Joshilyn Jackson Reads Summer Reading Series is back for 2022! This series is part of the Decatur Book Festival. The third night will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Public Library and livestreaming on YouTube, with Louis Bayard (Jackie & Me) and Pipe Huguley (By Her Own Design) in conversation with author and journalist Nicki Salcedo. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for the in-person event; masking and vaccination required. This series is a partnership between the Decatur Book Festival and the Georgia Center for the Book.

For more information, click here.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, June 24, Joey Sommerville and Papa J Sez will perform.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Refuge Coffee World Refugee Day Celebration

Refuge Coffee in Clarkston will host a World Refugee Day celebration with the CRSA on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with the organizations present, show support for Georgia’s refugee community, hear from local politicians, and listen to music and performances. There will be food and coffee as well.

For more information, click here.

National Pollinator Week Festival

Bee City USA: Decatur and the Wylde Center will hold a National Pollinator Week Festival on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Decatur Square. There will be environmental organizations, informative talks and activities, native plants, bees, butterflies, face painting for kids by Bubble Squad Entertainment, King of Pops and more.

For more information, click here.

Peach Cup 2022

The Atlanta GAA will host the annual Peach Cup on Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at the Atlanta Silverbacks Park. Events will include Hurling, Camogie, Ladies’ Football, and Men’s Football. This event is sponsored by Belter Tech and O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub. Tournament format will be based on the number of participants/participating teams, and the afters will be held at O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub in Decatur Square. Full teams, partial teams, individual players, and spectators are all welcome to join the fun.

For more information, click here.

L’Arche Atlanta Walking Together

Decatur Legacy Park in association with L’Arche Atlanta is hosting a 38 Challenge Walking Event on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is aimed to bring awareness to the joy of inclusive communities and is welcome to anyone. Take on a creative or challenging fundraising activity of your choice. You can walk, bake, knit, swim, craft – the possibilities are endless. Set your fundraising goal for any amount from $38 – $3,800, and perform a challenge as an individual, family, or group (e.g., office, church, school, book club, swim team) – it just needs to include that special number 38. You can take on a challenge from anywhere in the world – people with and without disabilities around the world will be Walking Together to bring awareness to the joy of inclusive communities. This event will take place at Decatur Legacy Park, 500 South Columbia Drive, Decatur.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Weekend Wind Down Concert On the Town Green: Atlanta Pride’s Community Family Picnic and Diane Durrett & Soul Suga

Avondale Estates is hosting the latest in their summer concert series at the town green on Sunday, June 26 from 6-8 p.m. There will be music, food trucks and more for an evening of fun. The June 26 music line-up will be blues singer Diane Durrett, with the Atlanta Pride’s Community Family Fun Day occurring before the music from 4-6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a specially called meeting on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive.

The Stone Mountain City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 21, at 11 a.m.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough Street and over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The Stone Mountain City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a specially called meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.

The Decatur City Commission will meet again on Tuesday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall and over Zoom.

The Clarkston Planning and Zoning Board will have a public hearing/meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 7 p.m.

The Clarkston Historic Preservation Commission will have a public hearing/meeting on Wednesday, June 22, at 10 a.m.

The Stone Mountain Board of Ethics will meet on Wednesday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.