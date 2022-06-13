What’s happening this week: Wylde Center auction, walking tours, millage rate hearings

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the Wylde Center Beer Garden and Silent Auction, walking tours hosted by the DeKalb History Center, and millage rate public hearings in Avondale Estates, Clarkston, and Stone Mountain. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Cities across DeKalb County and metro Atlanta are hosting various Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19. For more information about the events, click here.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until August 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

Claywork: Bold Molds

The Carlos Museum will hold a children’s clay-centric summer camp from June 13-17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Atlanta artist and museum educator Ana Vizurraga will explore mold-made vessels, musical instruments, and figurative objects created by the Moche, Maya, and Jama-Coaque cultures of South and Central America with children in the galleries. In the studio, she will teach them to make molds from a variety of materials, from clay to silicon, and use those molds to create and replicate their own figurative works. This camp is for children ages seven through nine. Sessions are $250 per week for Carlos Museum members, $300 per week for nonmembers. Camp Carlos offers a 10% discount to families registering siblings for the same camp. Children attending the camp must be vaccinated against COVID-19. There is currently a wait list for this camp.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, June 15, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Leila Ross Wilburn and the MAK Historic District Walking Tour

The DeKalb History Center will host an historic walking tour of the architectural designs of Leila Ross Wilburn, the second registered female architect in Georgia. Ross Wilburn created hundreds of house plans, institutional buildings and residences. Her designs are featured all over Atlanta and Decatur, with the epicenter being the MAK neighborhood. The tour will focus on the MAK district, which features several of Ross Wilburn’s early home designs, and will also discuss her designs in detail, what makes them unique, Wilburn as a female architect, what that meant and how it influenced her design choices. The tour will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. and will begin near Beacon Hill Middle School at 130 Adams Street in Decatur.

Outdoor Catapults Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

The “It’s a Bird. It’s a Plane. No, it’s a Catapult!” Woodlands Garden Tyke Hike will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Boulevard in Decatur. Guests can bring their toddlers to construct and play with their own seed catapults as they explore the gardens. The Tyke Hike is $20 per child ages two through five, and discounts apply for siblings.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Livia Blackburn with CJ Redwine

Little Shop of Stories will hold a Facebook Live event featuring Livia Blackburn and CJ Redwine on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. Blackburn’s newest YA book, “Feather and Flame,” follows Mulan as she goes from training an entire militia of female warriors in her village to becoming the emperor’s next heir to the throne. This book is the perfect blend of fairytale and history. Blackburn will appear with guest CJ Redwine to discuss her new book and to answer questions.

Joshilyn Jackson Summer Reading Series: Denny S. Bryce

Joshilyn Jackson Reads Summer Reading Series is back for 2022. This series is part of the Decatur Book Festival. The second night will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at the DeKalb County Public Library and livestreaming on YouTube, Denny S. Bryce, author of “In The Face Of The Sun,” will join in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Joshilyn Jackson. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place for the in-person event. Masking and COVID-19 vaccination are required. This series is a partnership between the Decatur Book Festival and the Georgia Center for the Book.

Brutalist Walking Tour

The DeKalb History Center will hold a walking tour on Friday, June 17, at 9 a.m. focused on learning more about Brutalist architecture in and around DeKalb County and in the Decatur area. The tour, led by DeKalb History Center Executive Director Melissa Carlson, will last for about an hour and a half and will be around a mile long. Tickets are $7 for History Center members, and $14 for non-members. The tour will begin at the DeKalb History Center, 101 East Court Square, Decatur.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in May and June from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, June 17, Liz Melendez Band will perform.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Wylde Center Beer Garden and Silent Auction

Oakhurst will once again host its Beer Garden and Silent Auction on Saturday, June 18. VIP guests will arrive at 4:30 p.m., and the auction will be open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. The Wylde Center will celebrate its 25th anniversary with drinks and entertainment provided by the Tiger Kings, as well as its auction. Please keep in mind that you must be at least 21 to attend; however, babies in strollers are allowed.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Weekend Wind Down Concert On the Town Green

Avondale Estates is hosting the latest in their summer concert series at the town green on June 19 from 6-8 p.m. There will be music, food trucks and more for an evening of fun. The June 19 music line-up will be jazz guitarist Grant Green Jr., with a special Juneteenth program from 5-6 p.m. before the music.

Coming Up: Blue Ribbon Grill Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

The Blue Ribbon Grill in Tucker will host a fundraiser as part of the Longest Day campaign to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association on Tuesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The line-up will kick-off with an event that will be attended by local politicians and community advocates and volunteers. There will be a speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia chapter speaking on “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” which will be followed by a short Q&A. There will also be a speed cake decorating contest, crafting and a Netflix Watch Party for those who would prefer to eat at home.

The featured performer of the day will be live musician Bob Nowicki. There will also be a book discussion on “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova, about a 50-year-old woman’s sudden descent into early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually on Tuesday, June 14, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Avondale Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza and via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council will have a public hearing on Tuesday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m.

The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education meets on Tuesday, June 14, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will have a public meeting on Wednesday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m.

The Clarkston City Council will hold public hearings on the millage rate on Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Tucker Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, suite 350B.

The DeKalb County Audit Oversight Committee will meet on Friday, June 17, at 12 p.m. via Zoom.

