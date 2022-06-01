Workish: MARTA seeking police officers, Stone Mountain looking for city manager

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community.

If you are a business owner or know someone who is hiring, email [email protected] with details about the position to be included in the next Workish story. Please put “job” in the subject line.

— MARTA Police Department is seeking police officers.

Applicants must meet have completed one of the following experiences: two or more years of college education, two years as POST certified peace officer, two years as a POST certified corrections officer, two years as a POST certified jailer, completion of a pre-service law enforcement academy or one completed term of honorable military service. Starting salaries range from $39,291 to $44,200 based on POST academy completion and education degree completed.

For more information, click here.

— Finder’s Keepers Consignment Stores is seeking a sales associate.

Job duties include establishing a rapport with customers to provide excellent customer service, greeting customers, recommending merchandise, providing product information, handling consignment intake, and displaying merchandise in a visually appealing manner.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent, one or more years of retail experience, consignment experience is a plus and have knowledge of fashion trends and labels.

For more information, click here.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of June 1, the city has two job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Maintenance worker

For more information, click here.

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

As of June 1, the city has three job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Court Clerk

– Public workers laborer

For more information, click here.

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of June 1, the city has 18 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Assistant program supervisor – athletics

– Full-time certified firefighter EMT I or above

– Public works deputy director

– Crew workers for grounds maintenance, drainage, streets and the cemetery

For more information, click here.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in categories such as administration, early childhood development, equity and student support, teaching and food and nutrition.

As of June 1, the district has 39 openings, including:

– Lower and upper elementary school teachers

– Middle and high school teachers across various subjects

– School nutrition workers

– Special education teachers, a paraprofessional and a long-term substitute

– Substitute teachers

– District math and science director

– Equity coordinator

For more information, click here.

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions, including police officers and a road and drainage superintendent.

As of June 1, the county had 114 openings, including:

– Animal control officer

– Construction project manager

– Firefighter

– Lead roads technician

– Paramedic

– Planner

– Police community service aide

– Police officer

– Roads and drainage superintendent

– Staff engineer

– Special projects coordinator

For more information, click here.

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of June 1, the city had seven openings, including:

– City clerk

– City manager

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Public works director

– Public works primary driver

– Solicitor

For more information, click here.

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of June 1, the city had six openings, including:

– Assistant camp director

– Camp activity assistant

– Camp counselor

– Part-time recreation assistant

– 2022 summer internship

– Building inspection technician intermediate

For more information, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.