A look at how to get involved in the reproductive justice movement, find health care resources

Atlanta, GA — As news of Roe v. Wade being overturned broke a few weeks ago, some people found themselves wondering what they could do to help. Here’s a look at resources available for individuals looking for ways to get involved and for anyone seeking services.

Following the Supreme Court decision, Amplify Georgia Collaborative, a reproductive rights advocacy organization, is looking out for its communities.

“Last Sunday we hosted From The Ashes of Roe: A Ritual Space for Healing and Grief where we could all come together to process our emotions and ground ourselves in the hope and opportunity of this moment,” said Allison Coffman, executive director of Amplify Georgia Collaborative. “We are recommitting to the work. We deserve to make decisions about our bodies and our families. Freedom in our reproductive lives is key to our liberation and maintaining control of our futures. We want Georgians to know the Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice movement is ready for this moment. We have a plan and we invite you to join us in this fight.”

Amplify Georgia is also working to educate people on the current law. Abortion is legal in Georgia up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“If you need an appointment, you can find a list of Georgia abortion clinics at https://www. abortionislegalingeorgia.com/. If you need support affording your abortion care, arc-southeast.org can provide you with support,” Coffman said in an email.

In 2019, the Georgia legislature passed a bill that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy — before most individuals know they are pregnant, according to the Georgia Recorder.

In 2020, the law was ruled unconstitutional, and it has never taken effect. The state’s appeal has been on hold since fall 2021 pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization out of Mississippi, the Georgia Recorder reported.

The ACLU of Georgia, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit blocking the bill in 2019, according to a press release.

“The ACLU of Georgia is committed to using every tool at our disposal to keep abortion safe and legal in Georgia,” said Andrea Young, Executive Director of the ACLU of Georgia. “Women must be able to make these personal, private, decisions for themselves with their own families, their own faith and their own physicians without interference from politicians.”

Coffman added the best place for people to go for resources or learn how to get involved is the Georgia Reproductive Freedom Guide. The guide features calls to action, information about reproductive justice, ways to support state and national organizations, abortion funding can care resources, legal resources and more.

Among the calls to action are opportunities to sign a petition asking the Atlanta City Council to create a city abortion fund, contacting state legislators about the Reproductive Freedom Act, and supporting local abortion funds and clinics.

Abortion funds help remove financial and logistical barriers to accessing abortion care. According to the National Network of Abortion Funds, “some of them work with clinics to help pay for your abortion. Some of them offer support such as transportation, childcare, translation, doula services, and somewhere to stay if you have to travel to get your abortion.”

There are over 80 organizations in the NNAF network.

The petition to the Atlanta City Council includes a sample letter people can send to the council. It states in part that individuals “hope you [the city council] will take your support for abortion access one step further by allocating funds to Atlantans who may need support to travel out of state to access abortion in the future.”

If anyone is looking to donate their time or money, she suggested supporting Access Reproductive Care – Southeast, which is Georgia’s only abortion fund, or donating directly to local clinics through Keep Our Clinics.

Next month, Amplify Georgia will host “Building Beyond Roe: Convening for Reproductive Freedom in Georgia,” an organizing summit that will bring people together to build relationships, activate around civic engagement, and get political education and skills training. The virtual summit will be held Aug. 19-20. To pre-register, click here.

Here’s a list of organizations accepting donations and that have other opportunities to get involved with:

The ACLU of Georgia

Center for Black Women’s Wellness

Feminist Women’s Health Center

The HOPE Center

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum Georgia Chapter

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

SisterLove

SisterSong

SPARK: Reproductive Justice Now

URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity

Here is a list of other reproductive health care resources:

To get Plan C pills online, visit plancpills.org/guide

To find a brick and mortar clinic, visit abortionfinder.org or prochoice.org

For information on cybersecurity, visit digitaldefensefund.org/learn

To ask medical questions during an at-home miscarriage or abortion, visit mahotline.org

For legal advice or questions, visit reprolegalhelpline.org

To find an abortion doula, visit wearedopo.com

To find judgement-free counseling for all options, visit all-options.org

To find emotional support during medication abortion, visit reprocare.com

To find emotional support after an abortion check, visit exhaleprovoice.org or connectandbreathe.org

To help with practical support, like transportation, childcare, etc., visit apiarycollective.org/pso-list

To find help with funding an abortion, visit abortionfunds.org

