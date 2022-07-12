Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss corner lot setbacks

Share

This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting followed by a work session. The City Commission meeting will be held via Zoom and at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

During the work session, the city commission will continue discussing the corner lot setback text amendment, and city staff will present their recommendations.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. The webinar ID is 819 9553 5717. To view the meeting agendas, click here.

The city’s zoning code establishes a front yard and street side setback of 40 feet for properties zoned R-12 and R-24.

“These dimensions generally impact property owners with corner lots looking to tear down and build new construction,” the city staff wrote in a memo.

The city commission asked the staff to look at the impact of the dimensions on the development of corner lots with help from Lord Aeck Sargent. The study evaluated existing conditions of corner lots, the ability to build on lots with different streetside setbacks, and the typical widths of lots.

“There are 51 corner lots in the historic district,” the memo states. “The lots are long and narrow, and existing street-side setbacks are generally between 10-20 feet. The width of the front yard influences the appropriate street-side setback. Shorter street-side setbacks are warranted on properties with font yards that are 90 feet are less.”

There are about 50 corner lots that are zoned R-24 and the existing setbacks are typically much larger.

“The allowable height in R-24 is 35’. As a result of the existing condition and allowable heights in R-24, larger street-side setbacks are warranted,” the memo from the city staff says. “For homes 28’ high or less, the proposed 20’ street-side setback is appropriate. For taller homes, a 25’ setback is recommended.”

During the meeting, the city commission will consider approval of an easement to repair stormwater infrastructure at 1264 Berkeley Road that is failing.

The board will also consider approving a contract with Katrina Cline, former finance director for the city of Newnan, to perform various finance director-related functions, which include developing the 2023 budget for the city and downtown development authority, creating the 2021 audit report, and preparing the city to transition from the bond anticipation note to bond issuance among other tasks.

The contract would run from July 18 to Oct. 14, and could be extended. Cline will be compensated at $60 per hour, but her total compensation cannot exceed $31,200.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.