Church Street cycle track construction will shift traffic patterns in coming weeks

Decatur, GA — Drivers should expect a change in traffic patterns in the coming weeks due to the Church Street cycle track construction in Decatur. The next phase of the project will begin at Forkner Drive and move south toward Commerce Drive.

“With new sidewalks available, vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be shifted towards the west side of Church Street between Medlock Road and Lucerne Street,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon wrote in a post on the Decatur Makeover website. “Completion of the work is expected to take another 12 months.”

The project will extend the recently-completed Commerce Drive cycle track to the northern city limits near Forkner Drive and Medlock Road, he added.

The cycle track project includes intersection improvements at Clairemont Avenue and Commerce Drive, as well as Church Street and Commerce Drive to reduce crossing distances and remove vehicle slip lanes. Church Street will also be permanently reduced to two lanes, wider sidewalks will be added, and a one-way cycle track, also known as a protected bike lane, will be added on each side of Commerce Drive and Church Street.

The city is planning to plant new trees along Church Street to help turn the area into a parkway.

Lewallen Construction Company is the general contractor for the over $4 million project and will build the Commerce Drive segment connecting Clairemont with Church. Most of the funding is from grants through the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“This is an active construction zone. Please be careful, reduce speeds, and be aware of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists at all times,” Saxon said.