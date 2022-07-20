City Schools of Decatur hosting back-to-school bash

Share

Decatur, GA — As the start of the school year gets closer, City Schools of Decatur will host a back-to-school bash on Thursday, July 21, from 4-7 p.m. at the park located at 125 Electric Ave. in Decatur.

The first day of school for CSD is Aug. 2.

The event is sponsored by CSD, the Decatur Prevention Initiative and the Decatur Education Foundation.

The back-to-school bash will feature free food and games, free giveaways, and free immunizations and sports physicals. Free school supplies will also be available.

Other highlights of the event include:

– Food trucks

– A marketplace of items for sale

– Free hairstyling and haircuts

A barber, CEI Hair School, Empire Beauty School and sports physicals will be available at the Ebster Recreation Center gym at 105 Electric Ave.

The immunizations will be available in the CSD boardroom at the Wilson Center, 125 Electric Ave. In the parking lot at the Wilson Center, there will be a school bus, a mobile dental van and a mobile shoe truck.

Various tents and vendors will be set up at the greenspace across the street from the Wilson Center. Some of the vendors include:

– Decatur Prevention Initiative

– Parent network

– Beacon Hill

– PTA/PTO’s from some of the elementary schools

– Decatur YMCA

– Decatur Education Foundation

– Decatur Housing Authority

– Decatur Children and Youth Services

– CSD departments and services

– Teacher marketplaces

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.