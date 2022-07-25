City Schools of Decatur hosting school supply, book bag distribution on July 25

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur is holding a school supply and book bag distribution event on Monday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m. in the CSD parking lot located at 125 Electric Ave.

School supplies and book bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Last week, City Schools of Decatur postponed the outdoor activities of the back-to-school bash, which included distributing school supplies. The school district has not finalized a date to reschedule all the outdoor activities but will be handing out school supplies and backpacks, according to an announcement from CSD.

The CSD planning committee will announce possible alternative dates for the back-to-school bash outdoor event once a further review has been completed