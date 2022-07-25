Type to search

City Schools of Decatur hosting school supply, book bag distribution on July 25

Decatur

City Schools of Decatur hosting school supply, book bag distribution on July 25

Zoe Seiler Jul 25, 2022
Elizabeth Wilson School Support Center, City Schools of Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur is holding a school supply and book bag distribution event on Monday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m. in the CSD parking lot located at 125 Electric Ave.

School supplies and book bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for elementary, middle, and high school students.

Last week, City Schools of Decatur postponed the outdoor activities of the back-to-school bash, which included distributing school supplies. The school district has not finalized a date to reschedule all the outdoor activities but will be handing out school supplies and backpacks, according to an announcement from CSD.

The CSD planning committee will announce possible alternative dates for the back-to-school bash outdoor event once a further review has been completed

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.