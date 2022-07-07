Cooling centers open in DeKalb County on July 7

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Cooling centers are open once again in DeKalb County due to a heat advisory. Recreation centers and libraries will be available as cooling centers on Thursday, July 7.

Most DeKalb libraries and recreation centers will be open as cooling centers during the location’s normal business hours, according to a press release.

A heat advisory is issued when the “feels like” temperature is expected to reach or be higher than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office.

All recreation centers will operate as cooling centers except for the Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers.

All libraries will be open as cooling centers, except for the Brookhaven and Covington Libraries. Water fountains will be available at the centers. For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit www.dekalblibrary.org/locations.

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services serves as a cooling center as well, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during heat advisories. It is located at 30 Warren Street.

Individuals utilizing the cooling centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and doing a temperature check.

Seniors in need of assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need.

Additionally, the DeKalb County Community Development Department is housing homeless residents in local hotels and motels. Anyone in the county who needs homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.