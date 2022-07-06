COVID-19 vaccinations for kids five and under available through DeKalb Board of Health

Share

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health has received its first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five and younger.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages six months to five years old, and the Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages six months to four years old, according to a press release.

All individuals six months and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination, and booster doses are recommended for those ages five and older.

The Board of Health began scheduling appointments for the five-and-under age group as of June 29. Appointments can be scheduled online or by visiting one of the Board of Health’s four regional health centers.

Here is a list of the centers:

– Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur

– East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road in Stonecrest

– North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Road NE in Chamblee

– T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way in Decatur

The health centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Although the North DeKalb Health Center is closed on Thursdays and Fridays.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.