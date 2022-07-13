Decatur holding open houses for parks and recreation master plan, clean energy plan

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur will host a public engagement session about Recreatur, the Decatur Parks and Recreation Master Plan, on Thursday, July 14, at 5 p.m. at the Community Resource Center, 481 Electric Ave.

For those who can’t attend the session, a survey is available on the master plan website to provide feedback. The survey will be open throughout the month of July. To take the survey, click here. For questions or concerns, reach out to Sara Holmes at [email protected].

The goal of the master plan is to create a long-term vision that is supported by the community for how Decatur will advance the parks and recreation system in the city.

The city has about 196.3 acres of parks and open space across 21 parks, the Decatur Cemetery and the Decatur Square.

“The plan is data-driven and rooted in understanding the current conditions of the park system and city, coupled with planning for projected changes and expected future improvements,” the master plan website states. “It will provide recommendations for the facilities, programs, services, improvements, and more, all with the mission of making Decatur more resilient, healthy, and thriving.”

The process began in March and is expected to take about 10 months. The plan is anticipated to be completed by January 2023.

The city will also hold an open house on the Clean Energy Plan on July 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center. The draft plan is out now and the city is seeking feedback from the community.

The Clean Energy Plan will help the city and the community transition away from fossil fuels and toward a resilient, renewable future, the city said in a Facebook post. The plan is supported by Southface Institute and Greenlink Analytics.

All stakeholders are invited to review the draft plan, provide feedback on the proposed clean energy targets, and share their thoughts. To view the draft and more information about the plan, click here. To submit comments or questions, contact the project team at [email protected].