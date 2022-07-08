Decatur Police respond to four different incidents of public indecency

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police have responded to four different incidents of public indecency within the last 30 days.

Three of the incidents resulted in an arrest.

The most recent incident occurred on July 6. Police responded to the 100 block of Inman Drive at 12:41 p.m.

“Two adult females stated they witnessed an adult male parked along Inman drive, seated in a dark colored Nissan Rogue,” Sgt. John Bender said. “As the females passed by the male, they noticed he was masturbating inside of the car with his penis fully exposed. The females left the area and the male drove away. If you have any information about this incident please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

Here are summaries of the other incidents:

– On Saturday, June 25, around 4:46 p.m., a police officer was patrolling inside Glenlake Park.

“While there, the officer noticed an adult male who was standing on a picnic table within the pool area,” Bender said. The male completely removed his pants and exposed his penis to patrons within the pool.”

The police arrested the man, a 21-year-old resident of Stone Mountain.

– On Saturday, June 25, at around 10:24 p.m. a Decatur Police officer was patrolling the area of Clairemont Avenue and West Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“The officer noticed an adult male at this intersection seated on a bench who was not wearing pants and had his penis exposed,” Bender said.

Police arrested the man, a 57-year-old resident of Atlanta.

– On Monday, July 4 at 11:18 a.m., a Decatur Police officer was patrolling in the 1200 block of Commerce Drive.

“While there, he noticed an adult male remove his penis from his pants and begin to urinate into a flowerbed,” Bender said.

Police arrested the man, a 55-year-old resident of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

