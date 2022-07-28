DeKalb CEO named Public Administrator of the Year

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond has been named public administrator of the year by the Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators, according to a press release.

Thurmond was recognized for his work leading DeKalb County through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CEO Thurmond’s leadership during the pandemic and stewardship of DeKalb County resources is beyond reproach,” Dr. Otilla Iancu, president of ASPA’s Georgia chapter,” said in the press release.

ASPA has 10,000 members nationwide.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by the Georgia chapter of ASPA,” CEO Thurmond said in the press release. “However, this prestigious honor must be shared with the Board of Commissioners and the 6,000 dedicated county employees who answered the call to serve during one of the most challenging periods in the history of our county. Teamwork and commitment are the keys to our success.”

Some highlights of Thurmond’s time in office, which began in 2017:

– Eliminated a multi-million-dollar structural deficit and built a $145 million “rainy day” fund.

– Provided approximately $454 million in property tax relief to DeKalb homeowners through the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST).

– Successfully negotiated a modified Wastewater Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

– Implemented a $2 billion water and sewer system improvement plan.

– Earned voter approval of a $388 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) capital construction program that has resurfaced more than 125 miles of the worst streets and roads in the county.

– Resolved 37,000 contested residential water bills and installed 102,000 new water meters.

– Distributed fresh food from Georgia farmers to more than 80,000 families.

– In partnership with the county Board of Health, vaccinated more than 10,000 residents.

– Provided almost $50 million in financial assistance to nearly 4,700 renters and their landlords impacted by the pandemic.

