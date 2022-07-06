DeKalb County opening cooling centers on July 6 due to heat advisory

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is opening cooling centers on July 6. Recreation centers and libraries will be available as cooling centers due to a heat advisory.

A heat advisory is issued when the “feels like” temperature is expected to reach or be higher than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be 105 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office.

Most DeKalb libraries and recreation centers will be open as cooling centers during the location’s normal business hours, according to a press release.

All recreation centers will be available as cooling centers except for the Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers.

All libraries will be available as cooling centers, except for the Brookhaven and Covington Libraries. Water fountains will be accessible at the centers.For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit www.dekalblibrary.org/locations.

The DeKalb County Department of Human Services, located at 30 Warren Street, will serve as a cooling center as well, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during heat advisories.

Anyone staying in the cooling centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and doing a temperature check.

Seniors in need of assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need.

Additionally, the DeKalb County Community Development Department is housing homeless residents in local hotels and motels. Anyone in the county who needs homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.