DeKalb County seeking volunteers for reading tutoring program

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers for their tutoring program designed to help students improve their reading skills.

Volunteers are needed for the 2022-2023 school year. The program follows the DeKalb County School District’s calendar through May 2023, according to a press release.

The AARP Experience Corps is an evidence-based literacy program that improves the reading skills of children in kindergarten through the third grade for the past two years.

DeKalb Human Services is partnering with the United Way of Greater Atlanta, the DeKalb County School District, and the AARP Foundation on the initiative.

The tutoring program focuses on students who are one to two grades behind reading grade level to achieve reading proficiency. The Experience Corps Program is designed to be implemented by volunteers who are age 50 and older. Volunteers must have a high school diploma or G.E.D. to participate.

Tutoring sessions will be held in person and in hybrid settings. Participating DeKalb schools include: Stoneview Elementary, Pine

Ridge Elementary, Murphy Candler Elementary, E.L. Miller Elementary, and Redan Elementary.

To learn more about the program, please contact Mussettee H. Hill, senior program coordinator, by email at [email protected] or complete an online application at www.unitedwayatlanta.org/aarp-volunteer-application.

