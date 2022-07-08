DeKalb County will open cooling centers on July 8

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County announced that cooling centers will be open today, July 8.

Here is the full announcement:

Today, DeKalb County is making recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers due to a heat advisory. As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater. Most DeKalb County libraries and recreation centers will be available as cooling centers, during the location’s normal business hours. For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Recreation Programs and Centers” button. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible. Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2 to 4 p.m. during National Weather Service heat advisory notifications days. All recreation centers will be available as cooling centers except the following: Hamilton, Lucious Sanders and Midway recreation centers. For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit www.dekalblibrary.org/locations. All libraries will be available as cooling centers except Brookhaven Library and Covington Library. Water fountains will be accessible at available libraries. The DeKalb County Department of Human Services, located at 30 Warren Street, Atlanta, GA 30317, also will be open to the public as a cooling center Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., during heat advisories. Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need. Additionally, the DeKalb County Community Development Department is currently housing homeless residents in local hotels and motels. Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500. Anyone staying in the cooling centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

