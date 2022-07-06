DeKalb Police investigate shooting death in parking lot of Emory Commons shopping center

Share

This story has been updated.

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Emory Commons shopping center on Wednesday, July 6.

The center is anchored by a Publix supermarket. Police got the call around 12:15 p.m. A photo sent to Decaturish shows the victim in the front seat of a pickup truck, covered in a white sheet. Police identified the victim on Wednesday evening.

“In reference to the Homicide at Publix, we have made contact with the next of kin and can now identify the victim as Lewayne Terrell (43 year old male),” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “Our detectives continue to follow-up on several promising leads, but we have no additional information at this time.”

The spokesperson said it appears a second person fired shots at the victim, but police have not said if they’re seeking a suspect in this case. At this time, no one is in custody in connection to this incident. Police provided a few details and said more information will be provided when it is available.

