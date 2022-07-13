East Lake residents concerned about drag racing on Glenwood Avenue

Share

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) met via Zoom on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. for its monthly meeting.

Below are the major highlights:

Residents concerned about drag racing on Glenwood

ELNCA President Kristine Lucas raised a concern from several residents in the community about drag racing that’s been happening on Glenwood Avenue.

“Many times when I take my kids to school, people get in the center turn lane and just zoom past you, going at speeds very much above the speed limit,” Lucas said.

“They do it at night as well,” added Lauren Tavano, ELNCA meeting attendee. “I can actually hear it. It’s basically right behind my house.”

Lucas and Tavano said the closest intersection to where this is happening is Glenwood Avenue and Carter Avenue.

Atlanta Police Lt. Carroll from Zone 6 was on Zoom to address their concerns and pass along information to local police officers so that they can better monitor the area for drag racing.

For anyone who has any questions or concerns, reach out to Lt. Carroll via email at [email protected].

Annual Let’s Move! DeKalb set for July 30

On Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., C.H.O.I.C.E.S (Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully) is hosting the annual Let’s Move! DeKalb event at Exchange Park Recreation Center. With school starting in a few weeks, they’re giving out free backpacks and school supplies.

There will also be a mobile food pantry as well as a COVID-19 vaccine station at the event.

For more information about the event, contact Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office via email at [email protected] or check out the Facebook event linked here: https://www.facebook.com/events/423588893113188.

Residents invited to fill out survey about education

The Community Building & Social Change Fellows from Emory University, alongside the NPU-O Education Committee and Mayson Avenue Cooperative, have been conducting surveys and focus groups around east Atlanta to learn more about education options and school choice.

A survey is now open that explores the reopening of Coan Middle School, gathering information on how that could be best utilized to support and facilitate growth of the East Lake, Kirkwood, and Edgewood areas.

Here is a link to the survey for those interested in giving their input: bit.ly/cbscsurvey. It shouldn’t take more than about 5-7 minutes, and there’s an added incentive with some Target gift card giveaways.

Have any questions? Reach out to Ryan Gibbons at [email protected].

Charitable golf tournament to East Lake on July 26

On July 26, the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) is coming to East Lake Golf Club for a charitable tournament. Their goal is to raise money for charities working to raise awareness for teen mental health access.

They will tee off around 10:30 a.m., but a “walk” will be held prior to the event. More details TBD.

Reach out to Kristine Lucas with any questions: [email protected].

