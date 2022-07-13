Eddie’s Attic participating in Independent Venue Week

Share

Decatur, GA — Eddie’s Attic has announced it will participate in the 2022 Independent Venue Week through July 17.

Independent Venue Week will bring together venues, artists, labels, fans, media and tastemakers for a show series curated by a variety of independent venues and promoters, according to a press release.

In its fifth year, the program will feature locally-owned and operated performance spaces that act as the economic and cultural backbone of cities across the United States.

“We are so excited to be apart of this amazing week that shines a spotlight onto independent venues,” the Eddie’s Attic staff said. “Independent venues are so important to the ecosystem of our community and the music industry as a whole. Our goal as a venue is to put on amazing shows and create an environment that supports the music. Come on out to celebrate this week with us.”

Eddie’s Attic will join hundreds of stages from across the country to highlight the sector’s role in the global music industry. These are the local stages that give performing artists a place to hone their craft, develop their stage presence, and launch careers.



“I wouldn’t be here without the independent venue. After performing in local clubs for years, it was the independent venues that were the first to book me to play for audiences beyond New Orleans,” explains 2022 Independent Venue Week Artist Ambassador Big Freedia. “Live music is still recovering from a tough few years. We need to support independent venues now more than ever.”

There aren’t global artists without independent venues that give them the first opportunity to shine, said Cecilie Nielsen, senior director of special projects at Marauder, the firm that runs Independent Venue Week in the U.S.

“These businesses are the cultural touchstones of their communities and essential to the global music industry,” Nielsen said.



As part of Independent Venue Week, Eddie’s Attic will be featuring performances by Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, Sandra McCracken, The Deslondes, The Quebe Sisters, Kaitlin Butts, The Currys, and more.