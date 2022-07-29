Former Decatur superintendent lands job in Wisconsin

Share

Decatur, GA — Former City Schools of Decatur superintendent David Dude has a new job.

In May, the Cambria-Friesland School District in Wisconsin voted unanimously to hire Dude, meeting minutes show. He started the job on July 1.

Before the Cambria-Friesland School District hired him, he was a finalist for an interim superintendent job in Colorado, Idaho and Little Rock, Ark.

Before leaving CSD in April, Dude was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his use of vacation days while serving as superintendent. The decision to place him on administrative leave followed numerous investigative stories published by Decaturish.com about a lawsuit filed against Dude and the district.

David Adams, the former HR director, alleges a central office shakeup in December 2019 occurred because the school’s finance director expressed concerns that Dude took more vacations than his contract allowed.

Dude received more than $100,000 in payments for unused vacation days since 2016, records obtained by Decaturish show. Dude documented his own vacation days, but the records provided by the district also show Dude didn’t document those days in the school district’s payroll system until 2021. The Decatur school district settled the Adams’ lawsuit.

In the school district newsletter for the Cambria-Friesland School District, Dude said, “I am honored and humbled that the school board has selected me to be your next superintendent. I can’t wait to get started!”