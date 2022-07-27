Georgia representatives request community project funding in Congressional spending bill

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson (GA-4) and Nikema Williams (GA-5) have announced community projects that were included in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill, which is Congress’ annual spending plan.

Fiscal year 2022 ends Sept. 30. Not all projects have received funding, but several projects from Decatur, Clarkston, Tucker and metro Atlanta were included in the bill.

The inclusion of this funding in the Appropriations Committee bills is the first step in the budgetary process, according to a press release. Funding requests were included for projects for MARTA, workforce development, affordable housing, resources for foster youth, education, PATH walking and biking trails, victims of domestic violence, and legal aid.

“It is my job to fight for our district in Congress, and I am proud to have put forward these critical projects from Clarkston to Conyers, Covington to Tucker and everywhere in between,” Rep. Johnson said. “I will continue to fight for our district to ensure that we get the federal funding we need to make our community stronger.”

Here’s a list of some projects Johnson included:

– Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Fund Village at Legacy Affordable Housing Development City of Decatur: $750,000.

“These funds have not been received nor has the funding been approved,” Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold said. “At this point, the funding is included in the fiscal year 2023 Appropriations Committee bills, which is just the first step in the funding process. If approved, the funds will go towards site infrastructure at the South Housing Village at Legacy Park.”

– Department of Energy Projects Regional Clean Electricity Plan for Local Governments in Metro Atlanta; Atlanta Regional Commission: $750,000.

– Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration Easter Seals North Georgia, Inc., Clarkston, GA for early childhood workforce development $200,000.

– Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Wellroot Family Services, Tucker, Ga. for housing and services and supplies, including the purchase of food, to improve economic outcomes of young adults transitioning out of foster care or experiencing homelessness: $286,500.

– Department of Education Higher Education Georgia State University, Atlanta, Ga. for programs to expand access to postsecondary education, including English language proficiency support: $400,000.

– Department of Transportation Highway Infrastructure Programs Michelle Obama Trail—PATH Trail Project DeKalb County Government: $3,617,500.

– Department of Transportation Transit Infrastructure Grants Stonecrest Transit Hub Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority: $1 million | Department of Transportation Transit Infrastructure Grants Safe Routes to Transit in GA04 Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority: $1 million.

– Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Fund Safe Housing for Domestic Violence Survivors in DeKalb County, Ga. Women Moving On, Inc.: $585,000.

– Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Fund Memorial Drive Gateways Project DeKalb County Government: $1.5 million.

– Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Fund Safe and Stable Housing for Youth Aging out of Care Wellroot Family Services: $913,500.

To see the full list of Johnson’s funding requests, click here.

Williams (GA-05) has also requested funding for 15 projects and eight community project requests passed in the House of Representatives as part of H.R. 8294, a package of six government funding bills for the fiscal year 2023.

The remainder of Williams’ community project funding requests are expected to be included in another package of government funding bills.

Two of the projects that passed were:

– Dekalb County: Rainbow Drive and Columbia Drive Sidewalk Development. Request Amount: $750,000

“These sidewalks will create better outcomes for pedestrian safety and wellness,” DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson said. “These additional funds will help make these goals a reality. We truly appreciate Congresswoman Williams putting her efforts into wellness and pedestrian safety.”

– MARTA: Safe Routes to Transit in GA-05. Request Amount: $1,000,000

“Congresswoman Williams understands that sidewalks, crosswalks and ADA ramps are critical to the safety and accessibility of riding a bus and MARTA is grateful for her request of $1 million in Community Project Funding to add those facilities at District 5 high ridership stops where they are needed,” Interim CEO for MARTA Collie Greenwood said.

Williams said the passage of the projects is a critical step toward securing resources for communities.

“I will never waver in my commitment to invest in the people of Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District,” Williams said. “The 15 projects I submitted will serve people in every part of Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District and create a community where no one gets left behind. I look forward to passing the remainder of my community project funding requests and putting these resources to work for the people of the district.”

Other funding requests include:

– Atlanta University Center: Center for Academic Excellence in Government Service. Request Amount: $2,000,000

– Morehouse School of Medicine: Academic & Research Building. Request Amount: $950,000

– Georgia State University: Project Healthy Grandparents. Request Amount: $700,000

– Agnes Scott College: Promoting Digital Literacy, Professional Success, and Global Learning through Technology. Request Amount: $1,024,940

– Shepherd Center: Shepherd Center Adaptive Driving Program. Request Amount: $800,000

– Emory University: Wellness Works Community and Wellness Works Community Annex. Request Amount: $500,000

To see the full list of Williams’ funding requests, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.