Local officials, community groups hosting school supply drives

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — There are multiple school supply drives happening this week, in Avondale Estates, greater Decatur and Clarkston.

Avondale Elementary School Supply Drive in Avondale Estates

Running until Aug. 5, the annual school supply drive benefiting Avondale Elementary School is co-sponsored by Avondale ACTION, the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice, and the Avondale Elementary School Foundation. The drive works to ensure teachers and students have the supplies they need for a successful school year.

There are three ways to contribute:

Participants can drop off items, which can be delivered to collection bins at any of the following home addresses:

– 88 Lakeshore Drive

– 30 Clarendon Avenue

– 738 Stratford Road

Items can also be ordered online. Items can be ordered through the drive’s Amazon Wish List to be delivered directly to the drive’s organizers.

Organizers are accepting cash donations as well. Anyone wishing to donate can Venmo @Patti-Ghezzi or contribute cash or a check made out to the Avondale Elementary School Foundation. Contact Ghezzi at 404-290-1996 to arrange a payment drop off.

Acceptable supply items for this drive include: #2 pencils, 24-count crayons, washable markers, colored pencils, highlighter markers, dry-erase markers, copy paper, loose-leaf notebook paper (wide-ruled), graph paper, primary tablets, index cards, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, Post-It notes, liquid glue, glue sticks, child scissors, pocket folders, plastic pocket folders with brads, 1-inch 3-ring binders, dividers, wet wipes, Lysol spray, tissues, Clorox wipes, paper towels, pencil-top erasers, large erasers, rulers, earbuds/headphones, paper plates, Ziploc quart-bags, Ziploc gallon-bags and Band-Aids.

Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive in Greater Decatur

On Saturday, July 16, DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a special event to assist in providing underprivileged children with essential school items.

The 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Northlake Mall, 4800 Briarcliff Road Northeast, and South DeKalb Plaza, 2726-88 Candler Road, located across the street from the Gallery at South DeKalb, according to a press release.

“Many families are in need of assistance due to economic hardships,” Cochran-Johnson said. “By donating essential items, local children can enter the school year with the tools and confidence they need to be successful.”

This event is open to anyone able and willing to donate new and unopened school supplies. The drive organizers ask that used items are not donated, and encourages individuals to regift those items to a local organization, instead.

“Our Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive has been a great success the last two years,” Cochran-Johnson said. “DeKalb County residents unselfishly continue to show up and donate countless items. We are grateful for their benevolence and are confident many will do the same for our children again this year.”

School supplies are needed for children of all ages and grades. Suggested items include: backpacks, hand sanitizer, paper, composition-style notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, rulers, Scotch tape, safety scissors, binders of all sizes, glue sticks, folders, highlighters, wired earphones/earbuds, Chromebooks and TI-84 and TI-85 calculators.

All donations will be given to the DeKalb County School District to be distributed to students.

Back-to-school Supply Drive in Clarkston

On Saturday, July 16, DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw in partnership with Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks and DeKalb County School Board members Dr. Joyce Morley and Vickie Turner will host a back-to-school supply drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarkston First Baptist Church, 3999 Church Street.

Standard school supplies will be accepted as donations. Backpacks will be given away to attendees while supplies last — one backpack per child in attendance, one backpack per parent if child is not present. The DeKalb Board of Health will also provide school-required vaccinations along with other healthcare services and hearing, vision and dental screenings, as well as sharing educational information for kids and adults. MedCura will also be on site offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and Fresh on Dek will offer fresh produce and free produce bags.

There will be food, $100 gift cards, car seats and a live DJ.

Registration for this event is required. To register online, click here. Otherwise, please sign up in-person at the registration table situated just outside the entrance.

To volunteer your time and help out at the event, sign up here.

To show your support by sponsoring live music, food, ice-cold treats and other event activities and services, sign up here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.