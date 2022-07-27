MARTA seeking input on Kensington station master plan

Share

Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County and MARTA are working together to create a master plan for the Kensington MARTA station and the land around it. MARTA and the county are seeking community input on the master plan.

The master plan will direct the rezoning of the 35 acres surrounding the station and enable redevelopment from the private development community, according to the project website.

To provide feedback on the project, click here.

The website includes information about past revitalization efforts and plans for the area, as well as a timeline of events that have occurred around the station since 1993, according to The Champion newspaper.

The MARTA station is located at 3350 Kensington Road at the crossroads of Covington Highway and Memorial Drive. The study area includes 35 acres that currently house 1,912 surface parking spaces.

The station is between the regional anchors of the Beltline and Stone Mountain, and is within walking distance to the Stone Mountain Trail.

“The plan is an opportunity to connect transit with our region’s ecological network,” the project site states. “This station is a critical link to local destinations – from Decatur Square to GSU’s Perimeter College and Covington Place Shopping Centre. This plan is an opportunity to build synergy between stations for a stronger local economy.”

Perkins and Will, a global design firm, is leading the planning of the master plan.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.