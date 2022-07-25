Monkeypox vaccine available through DeKalb County Board of Health

Share

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, has received the monkeypox vaccine and will begin offering appointments at its health centers and conduct large vaccination clinics.

According to a press release, limited vaccination appointments will be available at the following regional health centers:

– Richardson Health Center (for established or new Early Care Clinic patients only), 445 Winn Way, Decatur, beginning Tuesday, July 26.

– T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur, beginning Tuesday, July 26.

– Clifton Springs Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, beginning Friday, July 29.

– North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Rd., NE, Chamblee, beginning Monday, Aug. 1.

Appointments are required due to limited availability of the vaccine and can be scheduled through the DeKalb Board of Health website.

The board of health’s first large vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at the North DeKalb Health Center. There are 200 appointments available for Friday. Appointments are required and can be scheduled after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, on the board of health’s website or by contacting one of the following community support organizations:

– NAESM

– Positive Impact Health Centers

– Someone Cares

– Standing to Achieve New Direction (STAND)

– Thrive SS

The organizations have been allotted vaccination appointments for the vaccination clinic.

Individuals exhibiting symptoms in DeKalb County should contact the Board of Health’s Office of Epidemiology and Statistics at 404-508-7851.

For more information and updates about monkeypox, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health at 404-294-3700 or visit dekalbhealth.net.

