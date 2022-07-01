New CEO named for Emory Decatur, Hillandale, Long-Term Acute Care hospitals

Share

Atlanta, GA — Following an extensive national search, Rashard Johnson has been named chief executive officer for Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital. He will begin his new role on Aug. 22.

Johnson comes to Emory Healthcare from Advocate Aurora Health in Chicago. He is the president of Advocate Trinity and South Suburban Hospitals, according to a press release. In this role, Johnson oversees the direction and operation of Advocate Trinity Hospital and provides executive leadership over Advocate South Suburban Hospital and support services, physicians, team members and building facilities.

“Rashard’s extensive experience leading hospitals within integrated health care organizations and engaging care teams and the community will be a tremendous asset to Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care,” said Dr. Bryce Gartland, Emory Healthcare Hospital Group president. “We look forward to working with him to further Emory Healthcare’s mission and commitment to improve lives and provide hope to the patients and communities we serve.”

At Emory, Johnson will oversee Emory Decatur Hospital located in greater Decatur as well as the Emory Hillandale Hospital located in Lithonia, which are hospitals known for their services in maternity/women’s health, heart and vascular, cancer, orthopedics, surgical weight loss, gastroenterology and more. Additionally, he will oversee the Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital, located in downtown Decatur, a specialty-care hospital designed to care for patients with serious medical conditions that require intense, specialized treatment for an extended period of time.

“Emory Healthcare is a world-renowned comprehensive academic health system with a history of delivering unparalleled care to patients and improving the future of health care,” Johnson said. “I’m humbled and honored to join the Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital leadership teams as we enhance the health of the communities we’re so fortunate to serve.”

Johnson previously served as vice president of operations and chief operating officer for the north Houston market at St. Luke’s Health in Houston. Johnson also previously held leadership roles at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Jackson Health System in Miami and the Miami Veteran Affairs Healthcare System.

Nationally, Johnson is a recognized leader who actively participates in numerous organizations including the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE), the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), Young Presidents Organization (YPO), the YMCA and the March of Dimes.

