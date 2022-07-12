Oakhurst Elementary School principal resigns

Share

Decatur, GA — Oakhurst Elementary School will be getting a new principal. Tanisha Frazier, the principal at the school, announced her resignation to Oakhurst parents on July 8.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write to you for the last time as the principal of Oakhurst Elementary,” Frazier said. “I am leaving CSD but excited to continue working for equity as I will serve as a Director of District Partnerships with EL Education. I have enjoyed the past four years serving as the leader of this amazing school. We have accomplished a great deal. I appreciate the support you have offered me and the Oakhurst staff over the years.”

A spokesperson for the school district said details about the hiring process and the interim principal will be shared soon.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

