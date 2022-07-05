(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates celebrates Independence Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade rolled down Clarendon Avenue once on Monday, July 4 with a crowd-pleasing cast of costumed characters, decorated cars, bicycles and golf carts.
Nancy and Fred Bradley pose for a photo before the start of the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jim Glenister as George Washington walks with Boy Scout Troop 6 and Cub Scout Pack 551 during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Parker Smith reacts as the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade passes by on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A participant holds an American flag during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore rides his bicycle in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A pup and people representing Paws Between Homes roll down Clarendon Avenue in an antique car during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Susanne Everett walks in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ariel from Southern Belle Princess Parties waves to spectators along Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line Clarendon Avenue to watch the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeanne Giager, who founded AvonWoodstock concerts in her yard with neighborhood and professional musicians three years ago, poses with Hurricane Bonnie before the start of the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bella and Daniel pose with their decorated golf cart before the start of the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends Claire and Dorothy pose with their decorated bikes before the start of the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Fire Rescue’s Engine 3 rolls down Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A roller-skating skating juggler performs for spectators along Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Box Heroes walk in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chewbacca and Princess Leia walk in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Six-year-old Hazel Hicks, in front, watches the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Max McClure, wearing a Buzz Lightyear costume and his dad Jeff McClure from Got Magic? Entertainment! roll down Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Jeff McClure said he has provided entertainers for the parade for 15 years. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rose Marie Jones watches the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nineteen-month-old Sara Everett rides a wagon in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Princess Tiana waves to spectators along Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
SpongeBob SquarePants, Scooby Doo and other cartoon characters walk in the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Isabela and Mirabel pose for a photo on Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
SpongeBob SquarePants waves to spectators along Clarendon Avenue during the Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
