(PHOTOS) Avondale Estates celebrates Independence Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Fourth of July Community Parade rolled down Clarendon Avenue once on Monday, July 4 with a crowd-pleasing cast of costumed characters, decorated cars, bicycles and golf carts.

