(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Independence Day

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, included a Pied Piper Parade and a performance by the Callanwolde Concert Band until around 9 p.m. when severe weather rolled in and caused the cancellation of the fireworks display. The city said the fireworks will be rescheduled.
Tina and Eric walk in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Commissioner Lesa Mayer and Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers walk in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Johnson family, in front, stays cool with ice cream and fans the city gave out during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kevin Fry sings “The National Anthem” during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Crystal Holmes wears a patriotic hat during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Soprano Sophie Decker sings with the Callanwolde Concert Band during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vanessa moves while the Callanwolde Concert Band performs during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The downtown Square begins to fill up as the sun sets during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Rylen watches the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Silas Schweitzer rides his bike in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Julie Ost and her daughters Beatrice and Edith walk in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jada Curtis, Ms. Full-Figured Georgia 2021 rides in the Pied Piper Parade during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jamarion Robinson, 6, sits under a big umbrella during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Boy Scout Troop 175 Color Guard presents the colors during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Callanwolde Concert Band performs during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Blake Green, 5, dad Richmond Green and Brooke Green, 8, have an ice cream cone during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Fireworks were canceled and the Square was quickly cleared by Fire Chief Toni Washington due to severe weather over Decatur just before 9 p.m. during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. The city said the fireworks will be rescheduled. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The bust of Commodore Stephen Decatur looks over the Square as umbrellas pop up just before the fireworks display was canceled due to severe weather over Decatur during the city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022. The city said the fireworks will be rescheduled. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.