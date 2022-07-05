(PHOTOS) Decatur celebrates Independence Day

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur’s Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4, included a Pied Piper Parade and a performance by the Callanwolde Concert Band until around 9 p.m. when severe weather rolled in and caused the cancellation of the fireworks display. The city said the fireworks will be rescheduled.

