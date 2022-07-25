(PHOTOS) DeKalb County School District holds Back-to-School Rally

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District helped get students and their families set for the upcoming school year with a Back-to-School Rally that provided free school supplies, resources for parents, entertainment, vaccinations, health screenings and other activities at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.