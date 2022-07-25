(PHOTOS) DeKalb County School District holds Back-to-School Rally

By Dean Hesse, contributor
DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District helped get students and their families set for the upcoming school year with a Back-to-School Rally that provided free school supplies, resources for parents, entertainment, vaccinations, health screenings and other activities at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23.
Redan JV Cheerleaders perform a stunt during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, School Police Officers Stephens, Harris and Rodriguez were on hand with information and coloring books during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gabriel and Isiah get coloring books from School Police Officer Stephens during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Instructional Technology Specialist Janice Washington, on left, talks with families about the district’s new web-based learning management system Canvas during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families get information at the DCSD Village during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The DeKalb County School District celebrated the upcoming school year with a Back-to-School Rally that provided resources for parents, free school supplies, entertainment, vaccinations and health screenings at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lead bus driver Lunan, on left, and bus driver Byron Moore stand in the Mobile IMPACT Learning Hub, a classroom on wheels they take to neighborhoods around the county with resources, school supplies and staff for families with transportation limitations, during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ballet dancers Jade, Aaliyah and Mercedes from Georgia Stars Academy of Dance pose for a photo before performing during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Parent Dana Daure, on left, had the winning raffle ticket for a Fitbit that Interim School Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley presented to her during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Ahrayah show some of the school supplies she received during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Student Mykel Davis attends the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families line up at one of the resource tables during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Wikhaela, 16, Raven, 15, and Arminda, 16, from Stephenson High School’s NJROTC program distribute donated books during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Twelve-year-old Dashun gets his hair cut under the stadium scoreboard by Toot from Pro Way Hair School during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Division of Equity and Student Empowerment Lead Social Worker Shelly Bishop, on left, and Division of Equity and Student Empowerment Director of Student Relations Kishia Towns, in front of their information table at the DSCD Village during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kroger employee Xaylah O’Neal hands a family one of 1,000 bags of groceries distributed by the store during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
School nutritionist Twona Price, on right, hands a snack pack to Cici Rush, 8, while Cici’s mother Jae Thompson and her sister Niyah Rush, 6, look on during the DeKalb County School District Back-to-School Rally at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
