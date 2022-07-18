(PHOTOS) Soccer in the Streets debuts at Kensington MARTA Station

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Greater Decatur, GA — Soccer in the Streets StationSoccer held a grand opening on July 16 for its location at Kensington MARTA Station.
StationSoccer-Kensington features two mini pitches, a community garden, and a mural designed by Kevin Bongang. It is the fifth of a planned 10 StationSoccer’s and the first to be built in DeKalb County and on the East/West line. A press release from Soccer in the Streets says StationSoccer is the world’s first network of soccer fields connected to a transit system, with the goal to build a League of Stations to overcome the transportation hurdles that limit accessibility to soccer.
“We’re just about three miles from Clarkston, a few miles from Stone Mountain, right off Memorial Drive, and it’s an amazing atmosphere,” DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry said. “I’m so proud that my office and Commissioner (Steve) Bradshaw in District 4, the Decide Dekalb Development Authority, MARTA, Amazon, and all the sponsors came together to build this amazing facility. We have secured funding through our offices for the next three years to run the operation.”
Other partners in StationSoccer-Kensington include Atlanta United Foundation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, HKS, Musco Lighting, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and ESPN Replay.
For information, visit: soccerstreets.org.
Players pass a ball during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Coach Anthony Gourdine high-fives players during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Players line up for a Kona Ice during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three brothers watch the action on one of the pitches during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Britney Bongang brought Little Kevin out to the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry, on left, and District 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick pose with a soccer ball during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Representatives from Soccer in the Streets, Atlanta United, MARTA, DeKalb County and other organizations involved in the project spoke during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond hugs Decide DeKalb Development Authority Director of Marketing and Communications Terra Washington while a group photo is set up during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott and Amazon Head of Community Affairs Atlanta Region Terreta Rodgers make the inaugural goal kicks during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond plays goalkeeper during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and CEO Michael Thurmond fist bump during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nine-year-old Zoe Johnson, who said wants to be a professional soccer player, goes for the goal during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Artist Kevin Bongang poses with the mural he designed for the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County during the grand opening on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Elina Patel, 5, puts a note on a wish board during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett talks with DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Soccer in the Streets Director of Programs Tony Carter speaks during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott speaks during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Players pose for a photo during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna kicks a soccer ball during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Tavonte Yelberton poses with a soccer ball during the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Safi and Apendika attend the grand opening of the new StationSoccer location at Kensington MARTA Station in DeKalb County on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
