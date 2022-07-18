(PHOTOS) Soccer in the Streets debuts at Kensington MARTA Station

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA — Soccer in the Streets StationSoccer held a grand opening on July 16 for its location at Kensington MARTA Station.

StationSoccer-Kensington features two mini pitches, a community garden, and a mural designed by Kevin Bongang. It is the fifth of a planned 10 StationSoccer’s and the first to be built in DeKalb County and on the East/West line. A press release from Soccer in the Streets says StationSoccer is the world’s first network of soccer fields connected to a transit system, with the goal to build a League of Stations to overcome the transportation hurdles that limit accessibility to soccer.

“We’re just about three miles from Clarkston, a few miles from Stone Mountain, right off Memorial Drive, and it’s an amazing atmosphere,” DeKalb County Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry said. “I’m so proud that my office and Commissioner (Steve) Bradshaw in District 4, the Decide Dekalb Development Authority, MARTA, Amazon, and all the sponsors came together to build this amazing facility. We have secured funding through our offices for the next three years to run the operation.”

Other partners in StationSoccer-Kensington include Atlanta United Foundation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, HKS, Musco Lighting, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and ESPN Replay.

For information, visit: soccerstreets.org.

