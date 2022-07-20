Type to search

Section of Ridgewood Drive to be closed on July 22

Metro ATL

Section of Ridgewood Drive to be closed on July 22

Zoe Seiler Jul 20, 2022
Ridgewood Drive, between North Decatur Road and Burlington Road, will be closed on July 22, 2022, due to a tree removal. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.
Share

Atlanta, GA — Ridgewood Drive will be closed to through-traffic between North Decatur Road and Burlington Road Northeast on Friday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The road will be closed to facilitate a tree removal with a large crane at 1880 Ridgewood Drive NE, according to a press release.

Detour and road closure signs will be on display in the area when the road is closed, advising drivers of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Julia Novotny, scheduling coordinator, Boutte Tree Inc., at 404-799-5472.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.