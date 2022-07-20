Section of Ridgewood Drive to be closed on July 22

Share

Atlanta, GA — Ridgewood Drive will be closed to through-traffic between North Decatur Road and Burlington Road Northeast on Friday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The road will be closed to facilitate a tree removal with a large crane at 1880 Ridgewood Drive NE, according to a press release.

Detour and road closure signs will be on display in the area when the road is closed, advising drivers of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Julia Novotny, scheduling coordinator, Boutte Tree Inc., at 404-799-5472.

