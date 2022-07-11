Sherbrooke Drive to be closed July 11-15 for storm drain installation

Share

Atlanta, GA — Sherbrooke Drive will be closed to through-traffic between Nancy Lane Northeast and Shallowford Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15. The road closure is due to a 24-inch storm drain being installed at 2429 Sherbrooke Drive NE.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, notifying drivers of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions, according to a press release.

Questions about the road closure should be addressed to Jason Wood, project manager, Inlinear Solution, at 470-372-8928.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.