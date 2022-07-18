What’s happening this week: back to school bash, job fair, Olive and Pine brunch

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a back to school bash at City Schools of Decatur, a job fair hosted by MARTA, and brunch at Olive and Pine in Avondale Estates. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until August 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

Romare Bearden: An Artmaking Odyssey

The Carlos Museum will hold an Odyssey Artmaking camp from July 18-22, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. for ages 7-9. Artist Romare Bearden created a series of works based on Homer’s Odyssey, creating images that drew upon the entire history of art. He experimented with color and composition through paper collage to develop ideas for his carefully planned screen-prints illustrating Odysseus’ journey. Explore works in the Carlos galleries that relate to Homer’s epic and images from Bearden’s Odyssey series in the museum’s collection. Teaching artist Jess Hill will work with children to think through their own compositions, from initial sketches to collage, to plates for printing. As part of Camp Carlos, each child will receive an age-appropriate retelling of the epic. Sessions are $250 per week for Carlos Museum members, $300 per week for nonmembers. Camp Carlos offers a 10% discount to families registering siblings for the same camp. Children attending the camp must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, July 20, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Third Wednesdays at Three Taverns Craft Brewery

Join Three Taverns Craft Brewery monthly on every third Wednesday as they take their Run/Walk Club to support the brewery. On Wednesday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. at 121 New Street in Decatur, the brewery will welcome their New Saucony Tech Rep Marcus. He will have Saucony Rides, Guides, and Speeds you can demo on your walk/run. Stick around after for raffles and swag and be sure to demo a shoe for a free beer ticket. Three Taverns plans to offer their normal 2-, 3-, & 4-mile routes from the brewery. They also offer $1 off full pours for groups.

MARTA Job Fair

MARTA is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 21, from 3-7 p.m. at MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, located across the street from Lindbergh Center Station. The agency is seeking applicants from bus operators and joureyman bus technicians. MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will train all permit and class C license holders for thier commercial driver’s license.

City Schools of Decatur Back-to-School Bash

Join the City Schools of Decatur for a back-to-school bash on Thursday, July 21, from 4-7 p.m. at the CSD park at 125 Electric Ave. There will be free food and games, free giveaways, food trucks, free immunizations and sports physicals, and a marketplace with items for sale. Free school supplies will be available as well. The will also be free hairstyling and haircuts. Parents must be present for the free dental screeneings, haircuts and hairstyling, and immunizations.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, July 21, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Candlelight Concerts

Enjoy a night of jazz renditions of favorite classic R&B songs in a venue bathed in candlelight, hosted on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. at the chapel located at 318 Sycamore Drive in Decatur. This performance will feature songs from Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, D’Angelo and much more. The glow of the candlelight will transport you to new heights, as the harmonic melodies of PureSoul Atlanta serenade you with renditions of these timeless songs.

“From Lost Boys to Accomplished Men: South Sudanese Writers” Panel Discussion

Join the Georgia Center for the Book at DeKalb County Public Library for “From Lost Boys to Accomplished Men: South Sudanese Writers,” a panel discussion on Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m at the First Baptist Church of Decatur. The panel will feature Majok Marier, Abraham Deng Ater and Reverend Bishop Abraham Yel Nhial, moderated by Estelle Ford-Williamson. The “Lost Boys of Sudan” caught the attention of the country and especially of Georgia when they arrived in Atlanta in 2000 and 2001. Around 150 of a total group of 3,400 arrived to live in Clarkston in 2000 and 2001 as part of a U.S. effort to provide education and skills for the now young men as South Sudan became a country. These three authors wrote memoirs about their experiences in southern Sudan and their transitions to the United States. A limited number of the authors’ books will be available for signing.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

DCSD Back to School Rally

On Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., join members of the DeKalb County School District at Hallford Stadium in Clarkston for a Back to School Rally. There will be live entertainment provided by HOT 107.9, food, resources for parents, health screenings and vaccinations and free school supplies for students (while supplies last).

Tucker Walks

On Saturday, July 23, at 9:30 a.m., Tucker Civic Association’s Lifelong Community Committee will hold a walking program kicking off at the Church Street Greenspace. Learn about Tucker walking routes, distances and difficulty levels, schedule and view walking events, access educational materials associated with walking, and have encouragement to keep moving provided. The Tucker Walks Program will promote walking both on defined routes and self-defined routes as well as providing scheduled events and promoting self-scheduled walks. All walks can be done as individuals or with a group. The walking routes will include sidewalks, paved paths and trails as well as indoor walking options.

Food Pop-Up: Baolicious

On Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m. join Baolicious at Kelly’s Market, 308 East Howard Ave. in Decatur for a day of delicious steamed buns. Visit Baolicious’s Instagram @baolicious.atl for more info.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Brunch at Olive and Pine

The community is invited to see what’s happening at Olive and Pine and enjoy brunch on Sunday, July 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at Olive and Pine, 6 Pine Street in Avondale Estates. Ba+Me, Boba Queen, Gourmet Street Foods, Leftie Lee’s, Musubee ATL and Secret Pine BBQ will be serving up food.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough Street and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. over Zoom and DCTV.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m.

The Clarkston Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing and meeting on Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m.

The Tucker Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board will meet on Friday, July 22, at 9 a.m. in-person at Public Works, 2635 Talley Street, Decatur.

