What’s happening this week: candlelight concert, author talk, school supply drives

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a candlelight concert at the chapel owned by Williams Teusink, an author talk between writer Vanessa Riley and author/journalist Nicki Salcedo, and school supply drives hosted by DeKalb commissioners and Avondale Estates organizations. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Avondale Estates School Supply Drive

Avondale ACTion, the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice and the Avondale Elementary School Foundation are hosting a school supply drive through Aug. 5. The annual drive benefits Avondale Elementary School. Items can be dropped off at 88 Lakeshore Drive, 30 Clarendon Ave. and 738 Stratford Road. Items can also be ordered online through an Amazon wish list. Donations can be given as well through Venmo, cash or check.

Oliver Jeffers: 15 Years of Picturing Books

Born in Australia and raised in Northern Ireland, Oliver Jeffers is an award-winning artist and author working in painting, bookmaking, illustration, collage, performance, and sculpture. From his 2004 debut “How to Catch a Star” to his more recent titles such as 2017’s “Here We Are,” his work has been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. This retrospective exhibition showcases nearly 100 artworks, some never seen, including original line drawings, sketches, and finished illustrations, from 16 of Jeffers’ picture books, including “The Day the Crayons Quit” and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” The exhibition is organized into six sections, focused on Jeffers’ artistic process, character development, and storytelling. In addition to engaging graphics and design elements, the galleries will feature a few reading areas where families can dig deeper into the stories. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 7.

What Is Left Unspoken, Love

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love” is a 30-year survey of contemporary art featuring artworks that address the different ways the most important thing in life—love—is expressed. Organized during a time of social and political discord, when cynicism often seems to triumph over hope, this exhibition will examine love as a profound subject of critical commentary from time immemorial yet with a persistently elusive definition. “What Is Left Unspoken” will feature nearly 70 works, including paintings, sculpture, photography, video and media art, by more than thirty-five international artists based in North America, Europe, and Asia. The exhibition is organized into six thematic sections that may complement, overlap, contradict or disaffirm one another, providing categories inspired by some of the most firmly rooted concepts of love. The exhibit is on view at the High Museum of Art until Aug. 14. The museum recognizes that the final gallery of this exhibition has some flashing/strobe light elements that may impact people with photosensitive epilepsy and seizures.

Romare Bearden: An Artmaking Odyssey

The Carlos Museum will hold an Odyssey Artmaking camp from July 11-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages seven through nine. Artist Romare Bearden created a series of works based on Homer’s “Odyssey,” creating images that drew upon the entire history of art. He experimented with color and composition through paper collage to develop ideas for his carefully planned screen-prints illustrating Odysseus’ journey. Explore works in the Carlos galleries that relate to Homer’s epic and images from Bearden’s “Odyssey” series in the museum’s collection. Teaching artist Jess Hill will work with children to think through their own compositions, from initial sketches to collage, to plates for printing. As part of Camp Carlos, each child will receive an age-appropriate retelling of the epic. Sessions are $250 per week for Carlos Museum members, $300 per week for nonmembers. Camp Carlos offers a 10% discount to families registering siblings for the same camp. Children attending the camp must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Decatur Architecture Walking Tour

The DeKalb History Center will hold an architectural walking tour of Decatur on Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Take a tour and explore the dynamic floor plans, house types, and architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic gems and hidden treasures spanning 1830 to 1965. Each stop will be followed up by a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements, and associated history. Stops will include residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. The tour is outdoors with a total walking distance of about one mile, and lasts about an hour and a half. Meet in the Historic DeKalb Courthouse lobby for the start of the tour.

Leila Ross Wilburn and the MAK Historic District Virtual Walking Tour

The DeKalb History Center will hold an historic walking tour of the architectural designs of Leila Ross Wilburn, the second registered female architect in Georgia. Ross Wilburn created hundreds of house plans, institutional buildings and residences. Her designs are featured all over Atlanta and Decatur, with the epicenter being the MAK neighborhood. The tour will focus on the MAK district, which features several of Ross Wilburn’s early home designs, and will also discuss her designs in detail, what makes them unique, Wilburn as a female architect, what that meant and how it influenced her design choices. The tour will be held on Wednesday, July 13, at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3 for DeKalb History Center members and $5 for non-members.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, July 13, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, July 14, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is also accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Candlelight Concerts

Enjoy a night of jazz renditions of favorite classic R&B songs in a venue bathed in candlelight, hosted on Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at the chapel located at 318 Sycamore Drive in Decatur. This performance will feature songs from Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, D’Angelo and much more. The glow of the candlelight will transport you to new heights, as the harmonic melodies of PureSoul Atlanta serenade you with renditions of these timeless songs.

Vanessa Riley in Conversation with Nicki Salcedo

Join the Decatur Library on Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. for an evening with acclaimed author of Island Queen Vanessa Riley, in conversation with Atlanta author, journalist and Decaturish contributor Nicki Salcedo. With her new book “Sister Mother Warrior,” Riley brings readers a vivid, sweeping novel of the Haitian Revolution based on the true-life stories of two extraordinary women: the first Empress of Haiti, Marie-Claire Bonheur, and Gran Toya, a West African-born warrior who helped lead the rebellion that drove out the French and freed the enslaved people of Haiti. This in-person event will be held in the Decatur Library Auditorium. It is free and open to the public, but attendees must register on Eventbrite to reserve their spot.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive

On Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson at South DeKalb Plaza and Northlake Mall to donate essential school items to underprivileged children. The supply wish list includes hand sanitizer, notebooks, writing utensils, and more. All supplies collected will be distributed to DeKalb County students in need through the DeKalb County School District.

Clarkston Back-to-School Supply Drive

DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw is partnering with Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks and DeKalb County School Board members Joyce Morley and Vickie Turner to host a school supply drive on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clarkston First Baptist Church, 3999 Church Street. Backpacks will be distributed, the DeKalb Board of Healh will provide school-required vaccinations and other health care services, screenings and share educational information. MedCura will be on site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and Fresh on Dek will give away fresh produce.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, July 12, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The City Schools of Decatur Board will meet on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. for an executive session.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet on Tuesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. over Zoom.

