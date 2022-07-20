Workish: DeKalb Schools, MARTA hosting job fairs on July 21

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community.

— The DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m to noon on Thursday, July 21 at the DCSD administrative complex located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

Available positions include teachers, counselors, transportation personnel, custodial services and healthcare professionals. So far this summer, about 550 new employees have been hired, including 380 educators. Teacher salaries range from $53,751 to $102,608, according to a press release.

To see a list of all vacancies, click here.

For more information about the event, click here.

— MARTA is hosting a job fair and is seeking bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

The job fair will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the MARTA Headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Road NE. The headquarters are across from the Lindbergh Center rail station.

MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train all permit and class C license holders for their commercial driver’s license. Starting pay for bus operators is $17.74 an hour, and is $23.91 an hour for technicians, according to a press release.

To apply to be a bus operator, applicants must be 21 or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a current class C license and pass a physical exam and ability test, as well as a drug and alcohol screening.

Applicants for the journeyman position must be 18 and older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a current class C license, and must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel or maintenance programs or have three or more years of work experience.

For more information, click here.

— MARTA Police Department is seeking police officers.

Applicants must meet have completed one of the following experiences: two or more years of college education, two years as POST certified peace officer, two years as a POST certified corrections officer, two years as a POST certified jailer, completion of a pre-service law enforcement academy or one completed term of honorable military service. Starting salaries range from $39,291 to $44,200 based on POST academy completion and education degree completed.

For more information, click here.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of July 20, the city has three job openings, including:

– Director of finance and administrative services

– Police officer

– Maintenance worker

For more information, click here.

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

As of July 20, the city has four job openings, including:

– Planning and economic development director

– Police officer

– Court Clerk

– Public workers laborer

For more information, click here.

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of July 20, the city has 22 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Firefighter

– After school counselor: 2022-23 school year

– Full-time certified firefighter EMT I or above

– Public works deputy director

– Senior transportation engineer

– School crossing guard

For more information, click here.

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in categories such as administration, early childhood development, equity and student support, teaching and food and nutrition.

As of July 20, the district has 40 openings, including:

– Director of assessment and accountability

– Media clerk

– Pre-K, upper elementary, middle school and high school teachers

– Equity coordinator

– Elementary school counselor

– Nutrition supervisor

– Special education teachers and paraprofessionals

– Bus driver

For more information, click here.

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions, including police officers and a road and drainage superintendent.

As of July 20, the county had 134 openings, including:

– Construction project manager

– Housing and finance specialist

– Paramedic

– Planner

– Police community service aide

– Roads and drainage superintendent

– Staff engineer

– Special projects coordinator

For more information, click here.

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of July 20, the city had seven openings, including:

– City clerk

– City manager

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Public works director

– Public works primary driver

– Solicitor

For more information, click here.

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of July 20, the city had five openings, including:

– Part-time recreation assistant

– Building inspection technician

– Human resources generalist

– Capital projects coordinator

– Customer service representative

For more information, click here.

