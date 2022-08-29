476-unit apartment complex planned near Kensington MARTA station

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — A 476-unit apartment community is under construction near the Kensington MARTA station.

“Resia (formerly known as AHS Residential) announces it has closed on construction financing for a 476-unit apartment community located in northeast Atlanta,” a press release from the developer says. “Bank of America provided the $60 million construction financing for this project. The project broke ground in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023.”

This is the company’s third project in the metro Atlanta area and will include some affordable housing.

“Located at 4151 Memorial Drive, the new Resia community will deliver 476 workforce units across five 7-story mid-rise buildings, with a portion of those units, 20%, being AMI restricted,” the press release says. “With one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom floor plans, all apartments will feature modern finishes, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Resia communities are built with young professionals and families in mind and include desirable amenities like assigned parking, business center, and a multipurpose clubhouse complete with a swimming pool and fitness center.”

Resia plans to build 8,000 new apartments annually by 2025, the press release says.

