Absentee ballots now available for Nov. 8 general election

DeKalb County, GA — Georgia voters can now request absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.

“Voting with an absentee ballot is an easy and secure way to vote,” Keisha Smith, executive director of DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, said in a press release. “It’s important for all voters to familiarize themselves with important dates and deadlines if they plan on voting absentee in November.”

Here is the full announcement from DeKalb County:

Registered voters in DeKalb County looking to cast an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election can begin the process now by visiting www.dekalbvotes.com. The application is the first step in obtaining an absentee ballot and voters who plan to vote absentee are highly encouraged to apply right away.

An application for an absentee ballot can be submitted in several ways:

1. Print and fill out the application online at dekalbvotes.com, sign the application, take a photo or scan and email to [email protected]. Remember to include ID information.

2. Print out the application from dekalbvotes.com, fill it out, and hand deliver or mail to: 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032

3. Print out the application from dekalbvotes.com and fax it to:(404) 298-4038

4. Print out and then upload the application to the state’s website at https://securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov.

Once DeKalb County receives an application, it takes an average of three days to process. Application status can be viewed by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State My Voter page here.

Upon receiving a ballot, voters have several options for casting their ballot:

1. Return the completed ballot by mail. It must arrive in our office by Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

2. Bring the completed ballot to a secure drop box location. Drop boxes are located in select advance voting sites, accessible during voting hours only. A list of drop boxes will be located on dekalbvotes.com before early voting begins.

3. After drop boxes close on Nov. 4, bring your completed ballot to the front desk of the DeKalb County Voter Registration office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, in Decatur.

Voters who request an absentee ballot but decide to vote in-person can bring their absentee ballot to their registered polling place and exchange the ballot for an opportunity to vote in-person. Once an absentee ballot has been received and approved by DeKalb County, no other ballot will be issued.

Completed applications must be received by the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office no later than midnight on Oct. 28, 2022, and absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, or earlier. Uniformed and Overseas Citizens (UOCAVA) ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8, 2022, and received no later than Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298- 4020, visit www.dekalbvotes.com or visit the Georgia Secretary of State at https://sos.ga.gov/.