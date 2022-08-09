Avondale Estates City Commission to consider hiring firm to conduct finance director search

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting followed by a work session. The City Commission meeting will be held via Zoom and at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

During the regular meeting, the board will consider a contract with Mercer Group Associates to conduct the search for the next director of finance and administrative services for the city. The contract is for an amount not to exceed $21,500.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 835 7651 9911. To view the meeting agendas, click here.

“We will partner with the City to recruit a Finance Director that embraces the values of the City, will be an asset to the management team, demonstrates a supportive working relationship with the elected officials, and has the financial management experience necessary for success,” said Alan Reddish, senior associate of Mercer Group Associates, in the proposal.

Mercer Group has conducted executive-level searches for local governments, authorities, and governing boards across the country, the proposal states. In the last six months, the agency has done finance director searches for Hall and Liberty counties and the city of Milton.

The search will be a national search. Mercer Group Associates will conduct a position analysis, advertise the job posting, review resumes, do candidate screening, conduct background checks and interview candidates.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss amending the tower lease with Crown Castle to include the sublease of 35 square feet to Dish Network for $500 per month and a signing bonus of $2,000.

