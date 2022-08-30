Share

Decatur, GA — A Beacon Hill Middle School student is injured but ok after being struck by an SUV on Aug. 29.

Decatur Police responded to the call at 3:51 p.m.

“Decatur Police responded to an accident involving a juvenile pedestrian within the 200 block of West College Avenue,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The accident investigation revealed the pedestrian attempted to cross West College Avenue outside a designated crosswalk. The pedestrian stepped into the roadway in front of a silver Honda CRV and was struck. The pedestrian was treated for injuries sustained at the scene by Decatur Fire & Rescue and later released to a guardian.”

An email from Principal Derrick Thomas to parents said the school officials continue to communicate with students about the dangers of crossing College Avenue.

“While we are happy that our student did not sustain extensive injuries, crossing College Avenue has become a very dangerous habit for our students,” Thomas said. “We continue to have conversations with students about the dangers associated with crossing the road and the train tracks, and we ask that parents help us to continue this conservation at home. Your student’s safety is our first priority and we ask your assistance in this task by reminding your student to use the crossing guards to cross at South McDonough and College Avenue.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.