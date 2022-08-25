Beer Growler posts notice of plans to relocate and rebrand

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Beer Growler plans to reopen in a new location after announcing its closure on Aug. 20.

A reader noticed a sign on the Beer Growler’s door that said the business will move down the road, to 2740 East College Avenue in the Jade at Avondale Building near the Willis apartments.

“Look for us in the near future with a new name and a new look,” the sign says.

A message to the owner seeking comment and additional details was not immediately returned. As first reported by Decaturish, Brad Hodnett, an operating partner in the business, confirmed that the business would be closing its 38 North Avondale Road location on Aug. 20 after the landlord declined to renew the lease.

It’s unknown what may be going into their space at 38 North Avondale Road. The Beer Growler’s new location will be located near the Wild Heaven and Lost Druid breweries.

Avondale Estates is getting national recognition for its burgeoning beer scene. Last year, the city won USA Today’s “Best Small Town Beer Scene” award.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings,” USA Today said in its announcement. “For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, The Beer Growler & Pint Haus and (soon) Little Cottage Brewery.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.