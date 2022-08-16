Crash kills pedestrian in Decatur; driver leaves the scene

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who hit a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The pedestrian died, Sgt. John Bender said.

“On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 11:35 pm, Decatur Police responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian,” Sgt. Bender said. “The initial accident investigation revealed that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Scott Blvd. walking southbound using a crosswalk. An unknown vehicle traveling westbound on Scott Blvd. struck the victim and fled the accident scene. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The victim has since passed away from the injuries he received. The victim, a younger adult male, did not have any identifying information on him at the time of the incident.

“If you can provide any details about the victim’s identity, witnessed the accident, or know of a vehicle that may have been involved, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

