Crash on Scott Boulevard leads to arrest of driver

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 31, 2022
An Aug. 29 crash on Scott Boulevard resulted in the arrest of a driver. Photo obtained via the Decatur Police Department.
Decatur, GA — A crash that temporarily closed a lane of Scott Boulevard on Aug. 29 resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers.

Sgt. John Bender said police responded to the 700 Block of Scott Boulevard around 3:50 p.m. The crash involved numerous vehicles.

“The accident investigation revealed a black Mercedes C300 was traveling westbound on Scott Boulevard,” Bender said. “The Mercedes followed too closely behind a blue Subaru Crosstrek striking it in the rear bumper. The impact caused the Subaru to strike a white Nissan Sentra also traveling westbound in an adjacent lane. The Nissan then struck the front end of a white Nissan van that was traveling eastbound on Scott Boulevard. This Nissan was then pushed into a red Honda CRV also traveling eastbound on Scott Boulevard in an adjacent lane.”

Police arrested the 23-year-old driver of the Mercedes, who was accused of driving on a suspended license, failing to maintain a lane, and driving too closely. The front-seat passenger, who had a warrant from another agency, was transported to a hospital for evaluation. The passenger is accused of shoplifting in another jurisdiction, according to Bender.

