Type to search

Decatur 8th grader runs in junior olympics

Decatur Trending

Decatur 8th grader runs in junior olympics

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 10, 2022
Busayo Oguneye. Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

Decatur, GA — A 13-year-old Decatur resident has just completed his third Junior Olympics.

Busayo Oguneye attends Beacon Hill Middle according to his father, Kunle Oguneye. This years event was held in Greensboro, N.C.

“There were over 15,000 participants.  He came 22nd in his age group in the 3000m and came 37th in the 1500m,” his father said. “It’s remarkable in that I think he may be the only athlete from City of Decatur that participated in the Junior Olympics.  Of significant note is the fact that he didn’t walk until he was 30 months old due to a condition called Infantile Spasms.  The fact that we’re competing at the National level is a miracle.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.