Decatur 8th grader runs in junior olympics

Share

Decatur, GA — A 13-year-old Decatur resident has just completed his third Junior Olympics.

Busayo Oguneye attends Beacon Hill Middle according to his father, Kunle Oguneye. This years event was held in Greensboro, N.C.

“There were over 15,000 participants. He came 22nd in his age group in the 3000m and came 37th in the 1500m,” his father said. “It’s remarkable in that I think he may be the only athlete from City of Decatur that participated in the Junior Olympics. Of significant note is the fact that he didn’t walk until he was 30 months old due to a condition called Infantile Spasms. The fact that we’re competing at the National level is a miracle.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.