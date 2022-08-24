Decatur launches phone app to collect input on parks, recreation master plan

Share

Decatur, GA — The HAPPiFEET- City of Decatur phone app is live and is the newest app to help the community share comments and concerns about Decatur’s parks and facilities.

The app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices. HAPPiFEET Decatur is exclusively designed to collect input on the city’s parks and recreation master plan, according to the Decatur Active Living website.

Sara Holmes, assistant director for Active Living, previously said the app will only be live for the duration of the master planning process, and it is not replacing See-Click-Fix, the city’s public works and maintenance app.

The city of Decatur is in the process of creating a parks and recreation master plan. The project is expected to be completed in March 2023.

The goal of the master plan is to create a long-term, community-supported vision for how Decatur will move the parks and recreation system forward, according to the project website.

The city is looking to plan facility and program needs for the next 10 years.

“What we’re really hoping to do with this plan is to create a long-range, community supportive vision,” said Nick Stephens, planner with Perez Planning and Design.

Perez Planning and Design is the planner of the project. Stephens spoke about the plan and the process to the Environmental Sustainability Board at its meeting in July.

Throughout the planning process, the team will collect an inventory and assessment of facilities and programs to understand what land the city has, what land the city could gain, and how the programs are going, Stephens said.

“Some of the opportunities that were identified by the city would be to expand the facilities. Obviously, Decatur is growing population wise, but in land area, not so much,” Stephens said. “Of course, protecting the greenspace that you have. The main thing is to definitely be considerate of all the community’s needs, and to of course keep ensuring that the services that are delivered are really high quality…”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.