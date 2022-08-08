Type to search

Decatur Police ask for public’s help with investigation of shots fired in Oakhurst neighborhood

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 8, 2022
Decatur Police car. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help investigating a shooting that occurred in the Oakhurst neighborhood on Aug. 7.

Police responded to the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Ansley Street around 4 p.m.

“Officers located several shell casings in the area along with property that was damaged from the incident,” Sgt. John Bender said. “No injuries were reported and no persons involved were located. The case is actively being investigated by the City of Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Several residents provided security camera footage that was captured in the area and it is being reviewed. If you have any additional information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. You may also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

