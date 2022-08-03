Decatur Police investigating car theft that occurred on Third Avenue

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are attempting to identify a person of interest in reference to a theft of a vehicle that happened on June 30.

On Thursday, June 30, police responded to the 300 block of Third Avenue at about 2:14 p.m. in reference to a vehicle theft.

“The victim stated she left her Honda Pilot unsecured and running while parked in front of her residence,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The victim went into her house for a moment and came back to find the vehicle missing. The vehicle was located later that day by the DeKalb County Police Department.”

Anyone who has information about the case or who are able to identify the person should contact Investigator Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

