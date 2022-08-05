Decatur Police look for man accused of breaking side mirror on utility contractor’s vehicle

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are looking for a man accused of striking a utility contractor’s vehicle and breaking the driver’s side mirror.

Police said the incident occurred on Aug. 2 in the 400 block of East College Avenue. Police responded at 5:03 p.m.

“A utility contractor parked a white Ford van partially on the sidewalk at this location,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The vehicle was parked to allow the operator to use the attached boom-lift to gain access to utility poles in the area. An adult male wearing a yellow shirt and blue shorts approached the vehicle and intentionally struck the driver’s side mirror causing it to break. The contractor confronted the male, and he became verbally defensive and left the area.”

Police shared photos of the man on Facebook:

Bender added, “If you have any information about this case or are able to identify this person please contact Investigator Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or [email protected]. You may also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

