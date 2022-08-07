Type to search

Decatur Police respond to reports of shots fired at Greenwood Avenue and Ansley Street

Crime and public safety Decatur

Decatur Police respond to reports of shots fired at Greenwood Avenue and Ansley Street

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 7, 2022
Police on Sunday, Aug. 7, responded to a report of shots fired at Greenwood Avenue and Ansley Street. Photo provided to Decaturish.
Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are on the scene after getting a report of shots fired at Greenwood Avenue and Ansley Street.

Police responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7.

A reader alerted Decaturish to the situation. A spokesperson for the department wasn’t immediately available, but a communications dispatcher confirmed that shots had been fired in that location. The dispatcher said no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.