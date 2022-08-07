Decatur Police respond to reports of shots fired at Greenwood Avenue and Ansley Street

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are on the scene after getting a report of shots fired at Greenwood Avenue and Ansley Street.

Police responded to the scene Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7.

A reader alerted Decaturish to the situation. A spokesperson for the department wasn’t immediately available, but a communications dispatcher confirmed that shots had been fired in that location. The dispatcher said no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

