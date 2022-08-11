Decatur Police will host Junior Police Academy this fall

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur Police Department is hosting its Junior Police Academy this fall.

The academy takes place during City Schools of Decatur’s Fall Break, from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23. Classes are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The JPA program is designed to educate and enlighten youth about the functions and duties of their police department,” a press release from the Police Department says. “The JPA includes sessions on 911/Communications, Recruitment & Training, Use of Force, Traffic & Safety Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Drug Trends and Dangers, Personal Safety & Crime Prevention, CPR, Jail Tour and more!”

The academy has 13 openings and is available to children who are 11 to 14 years old. The city gives preference to city residents and City Schools of Decatur students. Registration is first-come, first-served.

“For further information or to obtain an application, please contact Sgt. John Bender at [email protected] or 678-553-6684,” the press release says.

