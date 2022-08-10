Decatur reschedules Independence Day fireworks for Labor Day weekend

Share

Decatur, GA — Storms canceled the city of Decatur’s Independence Day fireworks celebration this year, but the city has a makeup day planned.

The city recently announced a Labor Day celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. The celebration begins at 4 p.m. and will include a fireworks show.

There will also be a DJ, local food vendors and “more fun surprises.”

Fireworks begin at dark. To see the event announcement, click here.

Traditionally, Labor Day weekend in Decatur has been a big event for the city anchored by the Decatur Book Festival. After the pandemic shut down all festivals in 2020, the Book Festival pivoted to holding its event later in the year. This year’s Book Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 1 with a keynote on Friday, Sept. 30. For more information, click here.

